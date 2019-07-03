App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Temple vandalism: Does BJP not care about sentiments of majority, asks Congress

The vandalism took place after a row over parking a scooter escalated into a communal flare-up.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Does the BJP not care about the sentiments of the majority community, the Congress asked on July 3, alleging that Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Police had taken no action even two days after a temple in the capital was vandalised.

Four people were arrested for the trouble in Hauz Qazi area on June 30 night, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik told reporters. The vandalism took place after a row over parking a scooter escalated into a communal flare-up.

"Day 2 of the temple incident and no action yet by Home Minister, Delhi Police under the BJP ruled Centre. We know the ruling party doesn't care about minorities but does it also not care for the sentiments of majority?" tweeted Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi.

Patnaik, who met Shah in Parliament, told reporters the situation in the area was under control and peaceful.

"We had a general briefing on the incident and we told him that the situation is almost normal in the area. The briefing was about that. General action has been taken, legal action will also be taken," he told the media, adding that CCTV footage is also being analysed and an investigation is underway.

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 01:33 pm

