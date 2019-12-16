App
HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Temple in Ayodhya to come up within four months: Amit Shah

"Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal sahab said, 'abhi mat chalaye case, baad mein chalaye. Keon bhai, aap ke pet mein kyon dard hai' (take up the case latter, why do you have a stomach ache following the case)," Shah asked Sibal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said a grand Ram temple would come up in Ayodhya within four months as per the wishes of Indians all over the world. Shah asked Congress leader Kapil Sibal why he sought to drag the Ram Janmabhoomi case in the Supreme Court.

The BJP president was addressing an election rally in Pakur in favour of the party candidate.

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 04:04 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Ayodhya #India #Politics

