Telangana’s no-women cabinet: BJP seeks case against KCR; TRS leader says they are 'at home'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s state cabinet expansion on February 19 has drawn sharp criticism for failing to include a single woman as a minister.

During the expansion, 10 members were added to the existing two-member cabinet. However, all those inducted were men. The cabinet is set to meet for the first time after the expansion on February 21.

When asked about why no woman was given a ministerial position in the cabinet expansion, G Jagadish Reddy, who was given the education portfolio, reportedly said that "women are at home, no?".

"Yes, they are the backing for us (TRS)," he added when questioned further by media persons, reports suggest. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Following backlash, the TRS distanced itself from the minister’s comment. "I strongly deny that any such remarks were made by any minister, and even if they have been made, the party does not stand by such remarks,” TRS Spokesperson Abid Rasool Khan told news agency ANI.

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader called the move “unfortunate” and sought registration of a case against chief minister KCR.

"Why this indifferent attitude towards women. I request the SHE Teams to book a case against KCR for the injustice being meted out to women," saffron party's former MLA G Kishan Reddy told PTI.

SHE Teams is Telangana Police’s wing to crack down on eve-teasers and stalkers.

The expanded cabinet includes six new faces: S Niranjan Reddy, Koppula Eashwar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, V Srinivas Goud, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Ch Malla Reddy.

A Indrakaran Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, G Jagadish Reddy and Etela Rajender who were part of the KCR’s previous cabinet also returned as ministers.

The CM’s nephew and senior TRS leader T Harish Rao, who earlier served as the irrigation minister, did not figure in the list. TRS supremo’s son KT Rama Rao was also dropped.