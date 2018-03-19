Telangana's elected representative to sell family property to fulfil poll promises

An elected representative in Telangana has put up an advertisement seeking buyers for her family property in order to fulfil her poll promises which are stuck due to lack of funds.

Chimpula Shailaja, a representative of the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) of Chevella mandal, belongs to the ruling party and had won in 2014 by a huge margin. One of her poll promises was to build roads for farmers.

“It’s been four years now… I had assured proper road facility for farmers… Cement Concrete (CC) roads, CC drains and drinking water facility,” a report by The News Minute quotes Shailaja. “We can’t simply make promises and get away without doing anything.”

Whenever she would go to a public gathering or meeting, Shailaja would be bombarded with questions about her poll promise. She said that she had visited district officials multiple times asking to release funds but to no avail.

Finally, disappointed, Shailaja and her husband decided to sell off their land and have put up an advertisement for the same.

The ad reads: “When we contested in the elections, we promised to do some development works. However, due to a series of events and the government’s financial deficit we couldn’t do that. It is our responsibility to keep up our word, so in order to take up the development works, we want to sell our land. Interested parties can come forward.”

There have been delays in disbursement of the fund from the district authorities despite the Hyderabad High Court's 2017 order to do so within two months. The order came after Shailaja filed a writ petition with the court.

“Speedy and transparent development is required. People vote for us thinking we will do something. We are fed up with the authorities… so we decided to do the best we can,” a disappointed Shailaja said in the report adding that they have been getting a good response from the buyers and may close the deal soon.