English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Telangana withdraws general consent to CBI: Additional AG informs High Court

    Three persons, who allegedly tried to "poach" four TRS legislators, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

    PTI
    October 30, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
    CBI headquarters in New Delhi (Representative image)

    CBI headquarters in New Delhi (Representative image)

    The Telangana Government has withdrawn general consent earlier given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state.

    This was informed by the Additional Advocate General (AAG) to the Telangana High Court during arguments on a petition filed by the BJP seeking a CBI probe into the TRS MLAs poaching case.

    Three persons, who allegedly tried to "poach" four TRS legislators, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

    The government's Home (Special) Department had issued an order-G.O.Ms.No.51 on August 30 withdrawing all previous general consents issued by it under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the AAG informed the court.

    "On the other hand, the learned Additional Advocate General submitted that the petitioner does not have locus standi to file this writ petition. G.O.Ms.No.51, Home (Special) Department, dated 30.08.2022 was issued by the Government of Telangana withdrawing all previous general consents issued by the State Government under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (for short 'the Act')," the High Court said in its order.

    Close
    The development comes after the BJP and TRS have indulged in a war of words over several issues in recent past that has led to acrimony between the two parties.
    PTI
    Tags: #BJP #CBI #India #Politics #TRS
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 01:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.