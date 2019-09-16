App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana to enact own law for traffic violation: CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Rao also said the state government would come out with its own law on the subject. "The new Act brought by the Centre, will not be implemented for now. We will make our own law. We are not in a hurry (to implement the new penalties). We do not want to harass people (with hefty fines)," Rao said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Telangana government is not in haste to implement the new penalty system under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, which came into force from September 1, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Rao also said the state government would come out with its own law on the subject. "The new Act brought by the Centre, will not be implemented for now. We will make our own law. We are not in a hurry (to implement the new penalties). We do not want to harass people (with hefty fines)," Rao said.

He was responding to a request from AIMIM MLA Jaffer Hussain in the Legislative Assembly. The Parliament passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in July.

Close

The new law seeks to tighten traffic regulations and impose steep penalties for violations of traffic rules. Under the new law, people not wearing helmets or seat-belts will be fined Rs 1,000, up from the earlier Rs 100, while those driving without a licence can be fined Rs 5,000, up from Rs 500, or face 3-month jail.

related news

A senior government official had said though the central government has amended the Act, states have the powers to take a call on penalties.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 08:22 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.