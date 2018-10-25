Telangana Polls: Vote for irrigation water, don’t accept liquor, says TRS

In a scathing attack, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has accused the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for pumping in huge amounts of money into the Telangana Assembly election campaign in a bid to woo voters.

According to a report by The Times of India, TRS leader and state irrigation minister T Harish Rao urged voters not to get lured by money spent on them.

"Do you want that liquor or sufficient water for irrigation for the constituency?" Rao asked during a road show in Nagarkurnool Assembly constituency on October 24.

With nearly one month left for the elections, campaign has gained momentum in the state. While TRS is looking to retain power, opposition parties are leaving no stone unturned to wrest India’s youngest state from K Chandrashekar Rao-led party.

Also read: Key facts about the first independent election of India's youngest state

The TRS leader further sent out a message to voters, to expect any expenses on their fuel and food by TRS candidates to get their votes.

He appealed to the residents of Nagarkurnool to vote for sitting MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy. In his tenure, Reddy has proved his worth and therefore the people should work for his victory, said Rao.

Rao blamed TDP for working against the interests of Telangana. N Chandrababu Naidu had objected to Palamuru Ethipothala project on the grounds that Telangana would draw the required water from Srisailam, Rao claimed.

Telangana will head for polls on December 7. Counting of votes will happen on December 11.