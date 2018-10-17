Telangana polls: Congress likely to release first list of candidates in early November

Congress is set to release its first list of candidates for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections in the first week of November, Mint has reported.

The party is likely to announce names of around 70 candidates, which would include around 40 former cabinet ministers, the report adds.

Congress is also likely to follow the ‘one family-one ticket’ policy while distributing election tickets.

The development comes at a time when reports of a rift between Congress and its ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have emerged over seat-sharing.

Congress has tied-up with N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) for the polls.

The report however suggests that the allies have resolved the seat allocation issue and that Congress is looking to share 20-25 seats with its partners.

On October 16, CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said that the alliance had hit a roadblock around the issues relating to seat-sharing. Reddy had cautioned that delay in solving the issue could affect the winning prospects of alliance candidates. CPI reportedly wants to in 12 seats in the 119-member assembly.

K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has already declared its list of 105 candidates and is expected to declare candidates for the remaining seats soon.

In 2014, the Rao-led party had won 63 seats in the assembly polls that happened simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. Congress had clinched 21 seats while TDP had settled for 15 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won five seats in the state assembly.

Telangana will head for polls on December 7 along with Rajasthan. Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram will vote earlier on November 28. Counting in all states will happen on December 11.