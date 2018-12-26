App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana opposition fumes over ordinance on BC quota in Panchayat polls

The entire BC community in Telangana was agitated about reduction in the reservations for BCs in sarpanch and local body elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Opposition parties in Telangana were up in the arms against the state government overwrites recent ordinance reducing the reservation to Backward Classes in the upcoming Panchayat Raj elections to 23 percent from 34 percent and sought its immediate withdrawal.

They also demanded that the government raised the reservations to BC on pro rata basis in terms of population. In a letter to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government should implement the High Court order on conducting caste-wise enumeration of BCs along with a socio economic survey on their conditions.

"The Congress party disagrees with your (KCR's) government's ordinance reducing the BC reservation quota on the pretext of Supreme Court verdict (of overall capping quota at 50 percent).

The entire BC community in Telangana was agitated about reduction in the reservations for BCs in sarpanch and local body elections. The Congress party categorically states that reservations for BCs in local body elections must be commensurate with the population percentage of the community," he said in the letter.

Telangana unit of BJP has also demanded that a survey be conducted to ascertain the exact population of BCs in the state and reservations in Panchayat polls be fixed accordingly.

"We demand an explanation from the state government.. The same government and the same Chief Minister (KCR) on several occasions in the Assembly said 54 percent were BCs, 16 percent STs and 10 percent SCs in the state," Telangana BJP President K Laxman said. During the past 30 years there was 34 percent reservation for BCs in local body elections.

The BC population has been increasing and on one hand there is a demand to increase the reservation for BC as per their population. He sought to know the logic behind reducing the reservation from 34 percent to 22 (23) per cent.

As per the new reservation policy, Laxman said, as many as 1,500 panchayats would be out of the quota for BC candidates. Earlier, the CPITelangana unit had alsodemanded that theTRStook steps to ensure 34per centquota to BCsin the forthcoming Panchayat Raj, Cooperative Societies and Municipalpolls.

The Telangana government had on December 17 promulgated an ordinance restricting reservations to a maximum of 50 percent for SC, ST and OBC to enable conduct of elections to Panchayat Raj institutions in the state.

The Ordinance resulted in amendments to the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018 pertaining to the total reservations in Panchayat Raj elections. The Hyderabad high court had directed the state government to complete the election process for the members of gram panchayats and the offices of the sarpanch in the gram panchayats within 3 months from October 11.

The term of local bodies ended on August 1 this year.
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 03:31 pm

tags #India #Panchayat polls #Politics #Telangana polls

