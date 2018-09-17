App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao slams Amit Shah for questioning KCR move to opt for early polls

Addressing party workers here Sunday, Rama Rao, son of Chandrasekhar Rao, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi opted for early polls in Gujarat when he was the chief minister of the state in 2002.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telangana's IT Minister K T Rama Rao has criticised BJP President Amit Shah for questioning the K Chandrasekhar Rao government's decision to go in for early elections to the assembly.

Addressing party workers here Sunday, Rama Rao, son of Chandrasekhar Rao, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi opted for early polls in Gujarat when he was the chief minister of the state in 2002.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee also went for early polls in 2004, he pointed out. "Then what is wrong if the TRS government goes for early polls", Rao, popularly known as KTR, asked.

He also hit out at claims by Shah over the Centre's contribution towards development of Telangana.

The Telangana IT minister claimed there were no special favours offered by the Centre to the state, which registered a growth rate of 17.17 percent.

"Telangana has been playing great role in the nation's development and Shah must understand that the central government depends on states for pooling revenues," he added.

Rao also accused the BJP of cheating the public both in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and said it has "no moral right" to seek votes from Telugu people.

The BJP leaders in Telangana were making "dubious" claims on winning the elections here, he added.

Shah had Saturday questioned Chandrasekhar Rao for prematurely dissolving the Telangana Assembly and "burdening" the people with expenditure.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 12:10 pm

tags #Amit Shah #India #K T Rama Rao #Poliitics

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.