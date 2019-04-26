App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana farmers to file nominations from Varanasi to highlight demands

The farmers are planning to contest as independents to press their demand for remunerative price to turmeric and constitution of a turmeric board.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

About 50 farmers from Nizamabad in Telangana have left for Varanasi to file nominations from the Lok Sabha constituency, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election, in a bid to highlight their problems.

The farmers are planning to contest as independents to press their demand for remunerative price to turmeric and constitution of a turmeric board.

Ganga Reddy, a leader of the group of farmers who plan to file nominations, told PTI Friday they were on the way to Varanasi.

Varanasi will go to the polls in the last phase on May 19.

related news

He said the group comprised 52 people and that more would reach Varanasi.

"We want a turmeric board. We are going to file nominations to make the Centre and all political parties aware of that," he added.

The idea is that their nominations would trigger a debate, leading to the constitution of a turmericboard, he said.

Reddy said turmeric farmers from Tamil Nadu, who also want formation ofturmeric board, would also reach Varanasi.

The BJP-led government at the Centre has failed to form a turmeric board, he alleged.

Reddy said they were not associated with any political party.

The only objective is to highlight their cause and not a serious contest in Varanasi, he said.

Reddy claiemd some farmers in Varanasi were ready to sign on their nomination papers.

It may be recalled that over 170 farmers had entered the fray in the recent election to Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency to highlight the demands for remunerative price and formation ofturmericboard.

Reddy said his group comprised some who contested the Nizamabad Lok Sabha election held in the first phase on April 11.

BJP candidate in Nizamabad constituency Aravind Dharmapuri had recently alleged some of the people who planned to file nominations in Varanasi were doing so at the behest of the ruling TRS.

Some of them are not even farmers, he claimed.

Nizamabad is represented by K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

She is seeking re-election.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #farmers #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Telangana #Varanasi

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame: Thanos snap hits Google, here’s what happened

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: Twinkle Khanna claims her sugar ...

Avengers Endgame Fan Review: Killing Thanos is hard work, make sure to ...

Channing Tatum's career may remain stagnant for some time, predict the ...

A crazy fan of Avengers: Endgame sets strict rules for girlfriend befo ...

Anushka, Samay, Avneet: Here’s what popular child actors are expecti ...

Arjun Kapoor on wedding rumours with Malaika Arora: I am in no hurry t ...

Ankita Lokhande's kissing video with Vicky Jain has made fans go nuts

Ed Sheeran finds a fan in Justin Bieber amidst collaboration reports

Underwater Wonder: This Japanese Toilet is Surrounded By an Aquarium W ...

PM Modi Performed Ganga Aarti in Varanasi Before Filing Nomination. He ...

Fire Breaks Out in Commercial Building in Kolkata, No Casualties Repor ...

ISSF World Cup: Divyansh Singh Panwar Secures 2020 Olympic Quota With ...

'Grate' Save: Twitter Cheered as NYC Woman Pulled Ring Out of Drain Us ...

Did Enraged Mob Burn EVMs in First Phase of Lok Sabha Polls? Here's a ...

Ford Invests $500 Million in Electric Vehicle Startup Rivian

NEST Admit Card 2019 Released at nestexam.in., Steps to Download, Dire ...

PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi as Galaxy of NDA Allies Join in ...

IT department may recommend using calendar as financial year, says rep ...

India ranks second behind China in US' black list for IP theft

Full statehood main theme of AAP manifesto

Justice Indu Malhotra replaces N V Ramana on Supreme Court panel probi ...

SpiceJet denies charges of humiliation of Jet Airways pilots at job in ...

Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty above 11,650; Tata Steel up 5% ...

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

UltraTech Cement vs ACC: Is ACC still a good bet after Q4 earnings?

Avengers: Endgame movie release LIVE updates — Google introduces Inf ...

Joining foreign 'armed uprising' not against law in Sri Lanka, says PM ...

19 Telangana students commit suicide in a week after 'goof-ups' in int ...

Lok Sabha election: For BJP and Modi, ignored farmers, unemployment, d ...

Denying GST input credit, tax cut benefits: Decoy or actual customers, ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: India's 4x400m relay teams' showin ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Z ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.