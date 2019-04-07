Telangana Congress requests EC to take action against chief Secy S K Joshi: Officials

Congress in Telangana has requested the Election Commission to take action against the Chief Secretary and government officials for allegedly violating the model code of conduct for the April 11 Lok Sabha polls by releasing a report on the governments achievements.

In a complaint to the EC on April 6, G Niranjan, Convener,Election Commission Coordination Committee of state Congress, said Chief Secretary S K Joshi and other officials released the report on April 5, "just five days before the elections, which is against the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)."

He alleged that the report was delibarately released at this point of time just to benefit the ruling TRS.

When contacted for his reaction, Joshi said "it is for the Election Commission to decide on the matter."