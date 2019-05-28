Telangana Congress rallies behind Rahul Gandhi

Amid reports that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was insistent on stepping down from his post following the party's rout in Lok Sabha polls, Congress in Telangana rallied behind him on May 28.

"We are urging from Telangana PCC. We have complete confidence in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi ji. Our desire is that he should continue as AICC president," Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP-elect N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters.

The TPCC urges Gandhi to withdraw his resignation and supports the Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution that asked the him to restructure the party, Reddy said.

The PCC president addressed the media along with other Congress winners in Lok Sabha polls from Telangana--A Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

The three were felicitated by Congress workers and leaders.

Gandhi, who offered his resignation in the wake of the party's rout in Lok Sabha polls, had reportedly been adamant about going ahead with his decision to step down as party president.

The CWC meeting on May 25 (in which Gandhi had offered to resign as party chief) was held in the backdrop of the Congress winning just 52 Lok Sabha seats and drawing a nought in 18 states and Union Territories.

Gandhi himself lost from the family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, though he won from Wayanad in Kerala.