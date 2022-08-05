English
    Telangana: Congress protests against price rise, GST on essential food items

    Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, party MLA Danasari Anasuya and several other leaders attended the dharna at Indira Park in the city.

    PTI
    August 05, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
    (Representational image; Credit: Reuters)

    (Representational image; Credit: Reuters)


    The Congress in Telangana on Friday held a protest here against price rise, fuel price hike, GST on essential items among others. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, party MLA Danasari Anasuya and several other leaders attended the dharna at Indira Park in the city.


    Speaking on the occasion, Vikramarka alleged that the NDA government at the Centre made life difficult for common people by raising the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential food items.


    While Congress nationalised banks, the Narendra Modi-led government is turning banks bankrupt by waiving off loans of big corporates, he alleged.


    Finding fault with imposition of GST on food items and price rise, Anasuya, who is popularly known as Seethakka, said ordinary people have been hit hard during BJP rule.

    The BJP speaks against giving subsidies to poor and implementing welfare measures, she alleged. The protest was also against the TRS government in Telangana and the Centre for allegedly not doing enough to provide help for those affected by the recent heavy rains and flood in the state, a Congress press release said.

    first published: Aug 5, 2022 06:00 pm
