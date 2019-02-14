Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 10:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana Congress hits out at TRS for 'silence' on oppn protests against NDA govt

Congress treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy alleged that Telangana did not get its due share in any of the five regular budgets and the latest interim budget of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hitting out at the ruling TRS in Telangana for its alleged silence on the opposition protests against the NDA government at the Centre, the Congress unit of the southern state on February 13 said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should hold a stir in Delhi or elsewhere against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the alleged injustices meted out to the state.

"When the entire opposition is raising its voice against the injustices being done by the BJP government, the TRS is aligning with PM Modi," Telangana Congress treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said in a statement.

"When one state (Andhra Pradesh) is openly holding protests against the injustices, why KCR is supporting the BJP by remaining silent on the issue?," he asked.

Reddy alleged that Telangana did not get its due share in any of the five regular budgets and the latest interim budget of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

He said it was highly regrettable that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs did not effectively raise their voice in Parliament and miserably failed to fight for the rights of the southern state.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 10:20 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.