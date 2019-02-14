Telangana Congress hits out at TRS for 'silence' on oppn protests against NDA govt

Hitting out at the ruling TRS in Telangana for its alleged silence on the opposition protests against the NDA government at the Centre, the Congress unit of the southern state on February 13 said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should hold a stir in Delhi or elsewhere against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the alleged injustices meted out to the state.

"When the entire opposition is raising its voice against the injustices being done by the BJP government, the TRS is aligning with PM Modi," Telangana Congress treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said in a statement.

"When one state (Andhra Pradesh) is openly holding protests against the injustices, why KCR is supporting the BJP by remaining silent on the issue?," he asked.

Reddy alleged that Telangana did not get its due share in any of the five regular budgets and the latest interim budget of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

He said it was highly regrettable that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs did not effectively raise their voice in Parliament and miserably failed to fight for the rights of the southern state.