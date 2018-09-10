Congress, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP set for poll alliance in Telangana

The Indian National Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are set to stitch an alliance in Telangana for the assembly polls expected to happen later this year, according to a report by Mint.

The alliance, which is expected to be formalised this week, will have bearings on the assembly polls as well as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the report suggests.

The two parties have been rivals in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In 1982, TDP was founded by NT Rama Rao as an anti-Congress force.

The Congress on September 9, ruled out joining hands with Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the assembly polls.

The party also said that its chief ministerial candidate will be decided post poll after due consultation with the MLAs.

Telangana Congress in-charge Ramachandra Khuntia said that the party will hold talks for a tie-up with the Telangana Jan Samiti (TJS), Communist Party of India (CPI) and other smaller parties in the state.

On September 6, Telangana Chief Minister and Telugu Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao had announced dissolution of the state assembly after which the state cabinet passed a resolution on the same.

The recommendation was accepted by Governor ESL Narasimhan later that day. Rao accepted the Governor's request to continue as a caretaker Government.

Reports had earlier suggested that TDP president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had asked the party's Telangana unit to collectively decide its course of action for the ensuing assembly polls in the state.

"You collectively decide. You think and decide what is in the interests of Telangana and the party and let me know and I will cooperate. This is what I told them (TDP Telangana leaders)," he said, addressing the general body meeting of TDP's Telangana unit.

Giving rise to possibility of early elections, the Election Commission (EC) has stopped all activities relating to the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2019.

The poll panel has decided to publish the final electoral rolls list for Telangana on October 8.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah will be kicking off the party's campaign for assembly polls with a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on September 15.

India’s newest state had held its first assembly poll simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in April-May 2014. The term of the current assembly was supposed to end in May 2019.

Rao had taken oath as the first Chief Minister of Telangana on June 2, 2014 and has been in office for four years and 3 months.