Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 10:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana CM to meet PM on June 15 over state's issues

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 15 to discuss various issues concerning the state.

The meeting would take place at 12.30 pm and Rao would leave for New Delhi today, the Chief Minister's Office said here.

"The CM will discuss several issues pertaining to the state," it said. The state government has been taking up several issues, including Centre's nod for increasing reservation for backward sections among Muslims and Scheduled Tribes, linking rural employment scheme NREGA with agriculture, minimum support price for various crops and the new zonal system vis-a-vis government employment.

The state assembly had passed a bill last year enhancing reservation for backward sections among Muslims and Scheduled Tribes. The MPs of ruling TRS had raised these issues in the parliament earlier.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 10:30 am

tags #Chief Minister #K Chandrasekhar Rao #Narendra Modi

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

