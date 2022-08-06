English
    Telangana CM to boycott NITI Aayog meeting in protest against Centre's 'discrimination' against states

    In a strong-worded letter to Modi, KCR, as Rao is known, said India as a strong nation can develop only when the states develop. Strong and economically vibrant states alone can make India a strong country, he said.

    PTI
    August 06, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
    File image of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will be boycotting the 7th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog scheduled to be held on August 7, as a mark of strong protest against the present 'discriminating’ trend of the Centre towards states.

    In view of these facts I do not find it useful to attend the 7th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog scheduled to be held on August 7, 2022 and I am staying away from it as a mark of strong protest against the present trend of central government to discriminate against the states and not treating them as equal partners in our collective effort to make India a strong and developed country, Rao said in the letter narrating a host of reasons for his boycotting the meet.
    PTI
    Tags: #boycott #KCR #NITI Aayog #Telangana
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 05:07 pm
