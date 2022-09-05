Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao promises free power for farmers across country if non-BJP govt returns to power at Centre in 2024

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced that free power would be supplied to farmers across the country, after a non-BJP government was voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad after inaugurating the integrated district office complex and the TRS party district headquarters there, he accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of forcing the farmers to fix meters to agriculture pump sets.

All the farmers of this country after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a non-BJP flag will fly. We will send off this anti-poor, anti-farmer, anti-labour government and our own government will come to power in Delhi (national level) also. I am giving good news to the farmers of this country, you elect a non-BJP government, free power will be supplied like Telangana, Rao promised. He said there is no state in this country which offers quality power 24/7 to all including farmers and also Telangana is the only state which offers Rs 10 lakh financial help to each dalit family.

Attacking the NDA Government, he alleged that the Modi dispensation is now trying to make agriculture a difficult task for farmers by increasing the cost of fertilizers, diesel and other inputs, so that farmlands can be snatched away and given to Corporates. He further charged that the Centre has written off Rs 12 lakh crore worth of loans in the name of Non-performing Assets ( NPA), whereas it is unwilling to extend free power to all the farmers in the country which would cost Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

KCR asked the public whether he should venture into national politics and when the public cheered, he declared that the fight for the nation should begin from Telangana. He said the country does not need government which divides the opposition parties and purchases MLAs like cattle (to topple governments).