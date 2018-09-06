App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 12:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana cabinet to meet today to take call on assembly dissolution

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to address a press conference at 2.30 PM, official sources said. Indications are that the cabinet would recommend dissolution of the Legislative Assembly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Telangana Chief Minister and Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K Chandrashekar Rao
Telangana Chief Minister and Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K Chandrashekar Rao

Amid indications of early polls in Telangana, the state cabinet is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon, a top government official said. "The Cabinet meet will be at 12.30 pm. I will not be able to share the agenda," Chief Secretary S K Joshi said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to address a press conference at 2.30 PM, official sources said. Indications are that the cabinet would recommend dissolution of the Legislative Assembly.

Rao is expected to meet Governor ESL Narasimhan with the recommendation. Soon after, he will address the press, the sources said.

Sources in the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) had yesterday claimed that the government has more-or-less made up its mind on dissolution of the assembly, whose term ends next year.

Speculation has been rife about the dissolution of the assembly and early polls for over a fortnight now.

Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana are scheduled to be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections next year, but the ruling TRS reportedly sees political benefit in delinking the two polls.

The party captured power in the state in the maiden assembly elections held in May 2014, winning 63 of the 119 seats.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 12:05 pm

tags #India #K Chandrasekhar Rao #Politics #TRS

