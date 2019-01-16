App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana cabinet to be expanded soon: TRS sources

The Chandrasekhar Rao cabinet in Telangana would be expanded soon, ruling TRS sources said on Wednesday.

Auspicious days had begun with the 'Sankranti' festival on Tuesday. The assembly session was beginning Thursday during which the newly elected members would take oath and the expansion of cabinet would happen soon, they said.

The two-member cabinet led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was sworn in on December 13 after he led the Telangana Rashtra Samithi to a spectacular victory in the December 7 assembly elections.

Along with Rao, Mohammad Mehmood Ali took oath and he has been allotted the Home portfolio. Opposition BJP and other parties have criticised the absence of a full-fledged cabinet.

Rao has been holding meetings with officials on various issues since then and he had also inspected ongoing irrigation projects and reviewed the progress. Since taking over as the chief minister for the second time, he had also renewed efforts to form a non-BJP and non-Congress federal front and had met his West Bengal and Odisha counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik respectively.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 07:49 pm

tags #India #Politics #Telangana #TRS

