Last Updated : Dec 02, 2018 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana Assembly Polls 2018: PM Modi to address election rally in Hyderabad on Dec 3

This is Modi's second visit to poll-bound Telangana. He had addressed meetings at Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Lal Bahadur Stadium here on December 3 to give a fillip to BJPs poll campaign, party sources said.

"He will be landing at Begumpet Airport. He will address a public meeting and return to the national capital in the evening," BJP Telangana units chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said.

Modi, in his campaigns, had lacerated Telangana's ruling TRS and the Congress for perpetuating "family rule" and pursuing "vote bank" politics that harm development like "termites".

Calling the two parties two sides of the same coin, Modi had recalled caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's "apprenticeship" with the Congress and claimed that they were playing a "friendly match" in the assembly polls.

BJP chief Amit Shah, on his part, has so far addressed about 10 election meetings in Telangana and requested people to give a chance to his party to rule the state.

First Published on Dec 2, 2018 06:10 pm

