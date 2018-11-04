App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 04, 2018 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Telangana Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: TRS govt let down Muslims on 12% reservation promise, says state Congress chief

Live updates of the assembly election campaign in Telangana where Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is seeking another term amid challenge from a Congress-TDP alliance

highlights

  • Nov 04, 11:21 AM (IST)

    NTR's wife wants him to take rebirth, 'save self-respect of Telugu people' over Congress-TDP alliance

    Unhappy with the poll alliance between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Congress, Lakshmi Parvathi -- wife of TDP founder NT Rama Rao -- has written a letter addressing her late husband requesting him take a rebirth and "save the self-respect of Telugu people", NDTV has reported.
    NT Rama Rao had formed TDP in 1982 with the single purpose of defeating the Congress. NTR died in January 1996. Parvathi has since been living in political oblivion.

  • Nov 04, 08:05 AM (IST)

    TRS govt let down Muslims on 12% reservation promise: Congress’ N Uttam Kumar Reddy

    The TRS government in Telangana has let down Muslims on its promise of 12 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged yesterday.

    "He (TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) dragged the issue for four years and now he has stopped talking about it,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

    “Have you ever found any truth in KCR's talk? KCR's promise on 12 percent Muslim quota (for backward sections among Muslims) was nothing but a tactic to cheat the community,” he said.

    “TRS never raised the issue at a higher level even once," he added, according to PTI.

  • Nov 02, 05:39 PM (IST)

    Congress to contest 95 seats, leaves 24 to allies

    The Congress would contest 95 seats in the coming elections to the 119-member Telangana assembly, leaving the remaining to partners of the proposed grand alliance, AICC In-Charge of the state RC Khuntia said on Thursday.

    The list of the party candidates would be released on November 8 or 9, Khuntia told PTI.

    Read more

  • Nov 01, 05:51 PM (IST)

    Will work together to defeat BJP: Rahul Gandhi after meeting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

    Opposition parties will work together to defeat the BJP, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday in the presence of TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
    Naidu's meeting with Gandhi comes amid seat-sharing talks between the two parties for the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana.

  • Nov 01, 05:50 PM (IST)
  • Nov 01, 10:20 AM (IST)

  • Nov 01, 09:08 AM (IST)

    TRS a 'family party', says BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav

    BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav has attacked K Chandrasekhar led-TRS for dissolving the assembly on September 6, paving way for early elections.

    Addressing BJP booth level workers at Armoor in Nizamabad district on Wednesday, Madhav said said that the TRS was apprehensive of losing the assembly elections, had it been held along with the general elections in 2019.

    He further blamed TRS of being a ‘family party’. “In Telangana, it is it is Beta (son), beti (daughter) and mai (me),” he charged. (PTI)

  • Oct 31, 08:14 AM (IST)
  • Oct 31, 08:09 AM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi uttering 'lies' over irrigation projects: KT Rama Rao

    TRS leader and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao yesterday took exception to Congress President Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of the state government over various issues, including irrigation projects, accusing him of uttering lies.

    Rao, son of TRS president and Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said the Congress president uttered "lies" about the cost of Kaleswaram irrigation project and others during his visit to Telangana on October 20. (PTI)

  • Oct 31, 08:07 AM (IST)

    Second list of BJP candidates to be released before Diwali

    BJP would release its second list of candidates in Telangana before Diwali, a party leader said yesterday.

    The list, expected to comprise 30-40 seats, would be released "certainly before Diwali (on November 7)", BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao told PTI.

    The party had released its first list of 38 nominees on October 20.

  • Oct 31, 08:02 AM (IST)

    KCR government does not have proper details of 98.5% CM Relief Fund beneficiaries

    K Chandrashekar Rao's government does not know the proper details of about 98.5 percent beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Relief Fund, News18 has reported citing an RTI reply.

    According to Hyderabad-based anti-corruption activist Vijay Gopal, who had filed the RTI, the reply has revealed that the state government has beneficiary details recorded for only 182 cheques it issued, amounting to Rs 1.69 crore.

    The government has, so far, distributed Rs 86.6 crore to people across the state, clearing 12,462 cheques for the disbursal of funds in the period between June 2014 and August 2015.

  • Oct 30, 07:24 AM (IST)

    TDP is reviving Congress which has become weak: KCR’s daughter

    TRS MP and daughter of caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha slammed Congress and TDP for coming together (as part of "grand alliance" also comprising CPI and TJS) for the elections as TDP was founded by late N T Rama Rao on anti-Congress plank.

    TDP is reviving Congress which has become weak, she claimed.

    Kavitha said TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana, who hails from Jagtial, would face defeat if he does not think on behalf of Telangana.

    Congress has not done anything special for Telangana in the last 60 years, she alleged.

    She also alleged that TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was creating hurdles for development of Telangana, according to a PTI report. Kavitha was speaking at a party meeting at Jagtial near Karimnagar.

  • Oct 29, 03:37 PM (IST)

    Congress close to clinching seat-sharing formula

    Congress is likely to contest in 90 constituencies, leaving the remaining 29 seats to its alliance partners – Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) -- in the upcoming elections, according to a PTI report.

    Discussions were at an advanced stage under which the TDP had been offered 15 seats, the TJS were offered nine and the CPI five.

  • Oct 29, 10:02 AM (IST)

    TRS attacked ‘Prajakutami’ to divert people's attention: Congress’ Uttam Kumar Reddy

    Telangana Congress Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said the ruling TRS should speak about the achievements of its government in the last four years rather than diverting people's attention through criticism on Congress-TDP alliance, called ‘Prajakutami’.

    Alleging that the people questioned TRS leaders during election campaign, he said the TRS attacked the Congress-TDP alliance to divert their attention.

  • Oct 29, 09:59 AM (IST)

    Key dates

    Date of issue of gazette notification: November 12
    Last date of nominations: November 19
    Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 20
    Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 22
    Polling date: December 7

  • Oct 29, 09:58 AM (IST)

    Telangana voting, counting dates

    The state will head for polls, in a single phase, on December 7 to elect a new legislative assembly.

    Counting of votes will happen on December 11 along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.

  • Oct 29, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Welcome to the LIVE blog for the 2018 Telangana Assembly Elections. This blog will track the poll campaign in the state.

    Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is hoping to retain power in India’s newest state.

    KCR is facing a challenge from a Congress-Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alliance. The assembly polls in Telangana were scheduled to be held along with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, TRS dissolved the Assembly in September, seeking early polls in the state.

    Stay tuned for latest election-related updates from Telangana.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.