Telangana Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: TRS govt let down Muslims on 12% reservation promise, says state Congress chief

TRS govt let down Muslims on 12% reservation promise: Congress’ N Uttam Kumar Reddy

The TRS government in Telangana has let down Muslims on its promise of 12 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged yesterday.

"He (TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) dragged the issue for four years and now he has stopped talking about it,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

“Have you ever found any truth in KCR's talk? KCR's promise on 12 percent Muslim quota (for backward sections among Muslims) was nothing but a tactic to cheat the community,” he said.

“TRS never raised the issue at a higher level even once," he added, according to PTI.