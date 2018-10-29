Telangana Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Opposition parties close to clinching seat-sharing formula

Congress close to clinching seat-sharing formula

Congress is likely to contest in 90 constituencies, leaving the remaining 29 seats to its alliance partners – Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) -- in the upcoming elections, according to a PTI report.

Discussions were at an advanced stage under which the TDP had been offered 15 seats, the TJS were offered nine and the CPI five.