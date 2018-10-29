Telangana Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Opposition parties close to clinching seat-sharing formula

Live now
Oct 29, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Congress close to clinching seat-sharing formula
Telangana voting, counting dates
Congress is likely to contest in 90 constituencies, leaving the remaining 29 seats to its alliance partners – Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) -- in the upcoming elections, according to a PTI report.
Discussions were at an advanced stage under which the TDP had been offered 15 seats, the TJS were offered nine and the CPI five.
TRS attacked ‘Prajakutami’ to divert people's attention: Congress’ Uttam Kumar Reddy
Telangana Congress Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said the ruling TRS should speak about the achievements of its government in the last four years rather than diverting people's attention through criticism on Congress-TDP alliance, called ‘Prajakutami’.
Alleging that the people questioned TRS leaders during election campaign, he said the TRS attacked the Congress-TDP alliance to divert their attention.
Key dates
Date of issue of gazette notification: November 12
Last date of nominations: November 19
Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 20
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 22
Polling date: December 7
The state will head for polls, in a single phase, on December 7 to elect a new legislative assembly.
Counting of votes will happen on December 11 along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.
Welcome to the LIVE blog for the 2018 Telangana Assembly Elections. This blog will track the poll campaign in the state.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is hoping to retain power in India’s newest state.
KCR is facing a challenge from a Congress-Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alliance. The assembly polls in Telangana were scheduled to be held along with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, TRS dissolved the Assembly in September, seeking early polls in the state.
Stay tuned for latest election-related updates from Telangana.