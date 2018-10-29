App
Oct 29, 2018 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Telangana Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: TRS attacked ‘Prajakutami’ to divert people's attention, says Congress’ Uttam Kumar Reddy

Live updates of the assembly election campaign in Telangana where Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is seeking another term amid challenge from a Congress-TDP alliance

  • Oct 29, 10:02 AM (IST)

    TRS attacked ‘Prajakutami’ to divert people's attention: Congress’ Uttam Kumar Reddy

    Telangana Congress Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said the ruling TRS should speak about the achievements of its government in the last four years rather than diverting people's attention through criticism on Congress-TDP alliance, called ‘Prajakutami’.

    Alleging that the people questioned TRS leaders during election campaign, he said the TRS attacked the Congress-TDP alliance to divert their attention.

  • Oct 29, 09:59 AM (IST)

    Key dates

    Date of issue of gazette notification: November 12
    Last date of nominations: November 19
    Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 20
    Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 22
    Polling date: December 7

  • Oct 29, 09:58 AM (IST)

    Telangana voting, counting dates

    The state will head for polls, in a single phase, on December 7 to elect a new legislative assembly.

    Counting of votes will happen on December 11 along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.

  • Oct 29, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Welcome to the LIVE blog for the 2018 Telangana Assembly Elections. This blog will track the poll campaign in the state.

    Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is hoping to retain power in India’s newest state.

    KCR is facing a challenge from a Congress-Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alliance. The assembly polls in Telangana were scheduled to be held along with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, TRS dissolved the Assembly in September, seeking early polls in the state.

    Stay tuned for latest election-related updates from Telangana.

