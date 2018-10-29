Telangana Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: TRS attacked ‘Prajakutami’ to divert people's attention, says Congress’ Uttam Kumar Reddy

TRS attacked ‘Prajakutami’ to divert people's attention: Congress’ Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said the ruling TRS should speak about the achievements of its government in the last four years rather than diverting people's attention through criticism on Congress-TDP alliance, called ‘Prajakutami’.

Alleging that the people questioned TRS leaders during election campaign, he said the TRS attacked the Congress-TDP alliance to divert their attention.