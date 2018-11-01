Telangana Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: TRS a 'family party', says BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav

TRS a 'family party', says BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav has attacked K Chandrasekhar led-TRS for dissolving the assembly on September 6, paving way for early elections.

Addressing BJP booth level workers at Armoor in Nizamabad district on Wednesday, Madhav said said that the TRS was apprehensive of losing the assembly elections, had it been held along with the general elections in 2019.

He further blamed TRS of being a ‘family party’. “In Telangana, it is it is Beta (son), beti (daughter) and mai (me),” he charged. (PTI)