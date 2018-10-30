Telangana Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: TDP reviving Congress which has become weak, says KCR’s daughter

TDP is reviving Congress which has become weak: KCR’s daughter

TRS MP and daughter of caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha slammed Congress and TDP for coming together (as part of "grand alliance" also comprising CPI and TJS) for the elections as TDP was founded by late N T Rama Rao on anti-Congress plank.

TDP is reviving Congress which has become weak, she claimed.

Kavitha said TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana, who hails from Jagtial, would face defeat if he does not think on behalf of Telangana.

Congress has not done anything special for Telangana in the last 60 years, she alleged.

She also alleged that TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was creating hurdles for development of Telangana, according to a PTI report. Kavitha was speaking at a party meeting at Jagtial near Karimnagar.