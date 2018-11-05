Telangana Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Smriti Irani flays TRS govt for not implementing PMJAY scheme in state

EC official asks Telangana government to take action on allegations of PROs 'canvassing' for TRS

Election authorities have asked the Telangana government to initiate necessary action over allegations that public relations officers (PROs) working with caretaker ministers were involved in 'canvassing' for the TRS on social media ahead of the assembly elections next month, news agency PTI has reported.

In his October 31 letter to the state General Administration Principal Secretary, Additional Chief Electoral Officer V Saida drew his attention to the complaint made by some journalists at a recent press meet that PROs were allegedly posting party programmes in social media groups, particularly WhatsApp.

