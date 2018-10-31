Telangana Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi uttering 'lies' over irrigation projects, says KT Rama Rao

Live now
Oct 31, 2018 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
KCR govt doesn't have proper details of 98.5% CM Relief Fund beneficiaries
Congress close to clinching seat-sharing formula
Telangana voting, counting dates
Rahul Gandhi uttering 'lies' over irrigation projects: KT Rama Rao
TRS leader and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao yesterday took exception to Congress President Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of the state government over various issues, including irrigation projects, accusing him of uttering lies.
Rao, son of TRS president and Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said the Congress president uttered "lies" about the cost of Kaleswaram irrigation project and others during his visit to Telangana on October 20. (PTI)
Second list of BJP candidates to be released before Diwali
BJP would release its second list of candidates in Telangana before Diwali, a party leader said yesterday.
The list, expected to comprise 30-40 seats, would be released "certainly before Diwali (on November 7)", BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao told PTI.
The party had released its first list of 38 nominees on October 20.
KCR government does not have proper details of 98.5% CM Relief Fund beneficiaries
K Chandrashekar Rao's government does not know the proper details of about 98.5 percent beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Relief Fund, News18 has reported citing an RTI reply.
According to Hyderabad-based anti-corruption activist Vijay Gopal, who had filed the RTI, the reply has revealed that the state government has beneficiary details recorded for only 182 cheques it issued, amounting to Rs 1.69 crore.
The government has, so far, distributed Rs 86.6 crore to people across the state, clearing 12,462 cheques for the disbursal of funds in the period between June 2014 and August 2015.
TDP is reviving Congress which has become weak: KCR’s daughter
TRS MP and daughter of caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha slammed Congress and TDP for coming together (as part of "grand alliance" also comprising CPI and TJS) for the elections as TDP was founded by late N T Rama Rao on anti-Congress plank.
TDP is reviving Congress which has become weak, she claimed.
Kavitha said TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana, who hails from Jagtial, would face defeat if he does not think on behalf of Telangana.
Congress has not done anything special for Telangana in the last 60 years, she alleged.
She also alleged that TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was creating hurdles for development of Telangana, according to a PTI report. Kavitha was speaking at a party meeting at Jagtial near Karimnagar.
Congress close to clinching seat-sharing formula
Congress is likely to contest in 90 constituencies, leaving the remaining 29 seats to its alliance partners – Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) -- in the upcoming elections, according to a PTI report.
Discussions were at an advanced stage under which the TDP had been offered 15 seats, the TJS were offered nine and the CPI five.
TRS attacked ‘Prajakutami’ to divert people's attention: Congress’ Uttam Kumar Reddy
Telangana Congress Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said the ruling TRS should speak about the achievements of its government in the last four years rather than diverting people's attention through criticism on Congress-TDP alliance, called ‘Prajakutami’.
Alleging that the people questioned TRS leaders during election campaign, he said the TRS attacked the Congress-TDP alliance to divert their attention.
Key dates
Date of issue of gazette notification: November 12
Last date of nominations: November 19
Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 20
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 22
Polling date: December 7
Telangana voting, counting dates
The state will head for polls, in a single phase, on December 7 to elect a new legislative assembly.
Counting of votes will happen on December 11 along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.
Welcome to the LIVE blog for the 2018 Telangana Assembly Elections. This blog will track the poll campaign in the state.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is hoping to retain power in India’s newest state.
KCR is facing a challenge from a Congress-Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alliance. The assembly polls in Telangana were scheduled to be held along with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, TRS dissolved the Assembly in September, seeking early polls in the state.
Stay tuned for latest election-related updates from Telangana.