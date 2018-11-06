Telangana Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Grand alliance has come together just to defeat TRS, says KT Rama Rao

Live now
Nov 06, 2018 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KCR govt doesn't have proper details of 98.5% CM Relief Fund beneficiaries
Congress close to clinching seat-sharing formula
70% MLAs crorepati, 56% with criminal cases: An analysis of the outgoing Telangana Assembly
As the state is ready to elect a new government, take a look at an analysis on sitting MLAs based on their financial assets, criminal cases, educational qualifications and gender representation, published by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
Grand alliance has come together just to defeat TRS, says KT Rama Rao
The ruling TRS in Telangana kept up its attack on the proposed "grand alliance" of opposition parties for the December 7 assembly elections, alleging that they have come together with the sole aim of defeating it.
The 'grand alliance' comprises the Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti.
TRS leader and minister in the caretaker government, KT Rama Rao alleged that these parties had sought to release separate policy documents for the elections, but came together to fight the polls jointly to defeat TRS.
Seat-sharing among parties to be finalised on November 9, says Congress
Congress and other parties of the proposed "grand alliance" for December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana held talks Monday on seat-sharing amid demands from the CPI and TJS for an appropriate share.
AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana RC Khuntia told PTI that seat-sharing among the parties would be finalised by November 9.
For TRS and BJP, N Chandrababu Naidu a 'whipping boy' in Telangana
The pre-poll pact of TDP, the ruling party of the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, and the Congress for election to the 119-member Telangana house, has also come under fire by the TRS and BJP, which have repeatedly dubbed it
Smriti Irani flays TRS govt for not implementing PMJAY scheme in Telangana
Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani Sunday flayed caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not implementing the Centre's ambitious PMJAY health insurance scheme in Telangana.
She alleged that some programmes of the Central government were 'disrespected' and the TRS government wanted to politicise the schemes.
"Was Ayushman Bharat implemented? The question arises what kind of fear does KCR (as Rao is popularly known as)and TRS have? Why was this help not extended by the state government to poor families, which protects them from high medical treatment costs?" she asked.
Irani said that if people were deprived of such health schemes, then they would ensure that the TRS government was defeated, not just in the coming assembly election, but in next year's general elections as well.
"I have come here to give this message," she said. (PTI)
EC official asks Telangana government to take action on allegations of PROs 'canvassing' for TRS
Election authorities have asked the Telangana government to initiate necessary action over allegations that public relations officers (PROs) working with caretaker ministers were involved in 'canvassing' for the TRS on social media ahead of the assembly elections next month, news agency PTI has reported.
In his October 31 letter to the state General Administration Principal Secretary, Additional Chief Electoral Officer V Saida drew his attention to the complaint made by some journalists at a recent press meet that PROs were allegedly posting party programmes in social media groups, particularly WhatsApp.
Telangana Assembly Polls 2018: Here are the key issues gaining steam ahead of elections
As the election season has taken momentum, take a look at major poll issues raised by political parties to win the power in the youngest state of India
TRS-BJP have 'more than tacit' alliance in Telangana, says Congress' Jaipal Reddy
Alleging a "more than tacit" alliance between Telangana's ruling party TRS and the BJP, senior Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy on Sunday said that the two parties could eventually join hands after the assembly polls.
Reddy, who is seen as one of the tallest Congress leaders in the poll-bound state, also categorically ruled himself out of the chief ministerial race saying he was on the wrong side of age and won't even fight the assembly elections. (PTI)
NTR's wife wants him to take rebirth, 'save self-respect of Telugu people' over Congress-TDP alliance
Unhappy with the poll alliance between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Congress, Lakshmi Parvathi -- wife of TDP founder NT Rama Rao -- has written a letter addressing her late husband requesting him take a rebirth and "save the self-respect of Telugu people", NDTV has reported.
NT Rama Rao had formed TDP in 1982 with the single purpose of defeating the Congress. NTR died in January 1996. Parvathi has since been living in political oblivion.
TRS govt let down Muslims on 12% reservation promise: Congress’ N Uttam Kumar Reddy
The TRS government in Telangana has let down Muslims on its promise of 12 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged yesterday.
"He (TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) dragged the issue for four years and now he has stopped talking about it,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.
“Have you ever found any truth in KCR's talk? KCR's promise on 12 percent Muslim quota (for backward sections among Muslims) was nothing but a tactic to cheat the community,” he said.
“TRS never raised the issue at a higher level even once," he added, according to PTI.
Telangana Assembly Polls 2018: BJP releases second list of candidates
BJP, which is going it alone in the December 7 elections to the 119-member assembly, had released its first list of 38 nominees on October 20.
Congress to contest 95 seats, leaves 24 to allies
The Congress would contest 95 seats in the coming elections to the 119-member Telangana assembly, leaving the remaining to partners of the proposed grand alliance, AICC In-Charge of the state RC Khuntia said on Thursday.
The list of the party candidates would be released on November 8 or 9, Khuntia told PTI.
Will work together to defeat BJP: Rahul Gandhi after meeting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu
Opposition parties will work together to defeat the BJP, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday in the presence of TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Naidu's meeting with Gandhi comes amid seat-sharing talks between the two parties for the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana.
TRS a 'family party', says BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav
BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav has attacked K Chandrasekhar led-TRS for dissolving the assembly on September 6, paving way for early elections.
Addressing BJP booth level workers at Armoor in Nizamabad district on Wednesday, Madhav said said that the TRS was apprehensive of losing the assembly elections, had it been held along with the general elections in 2019.
He further blamed TRS of being a ‘family party’. “In Telangana, it is it is Beta (son), beti (daughter) and mai (me),” he charged. (PTI)
Telangana Assembly Polls 2018: Here are some key facts on India's youngest state, its history of formation
Once a part of Andhra Pradesh, the demand to create a separate state of Telangana began in 1969
Rahul Gandhi uttering 'lies' over irrigation projects: KT Rama Rao
TRS leader and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao yesterday took exception to Congress President Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of the state government over various issues, including irrigation projects, accusing him of uttering lies.
Rao, son of TRS president and Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said the Congress president uttered "lies" about the cost of Kaleswaram irrigation project and others during his visit to Telangana on October 20. (PTI)
Second list of BJP candidates to be released before Diwali
BJP would release its second list of candidates in Telangana before Diwali, a party leader said yesterday.
The list, expected to comprise 30-40 seats, would be released "certainly before Diwali (on November 7)", BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao told PTI.
The party had released its first list of 38 nominees on October 20.
KCR government does not have proper details of 98.5% CM Relief Fund beneficiaries
K Chandrashekar Rao's government does not know the proper details of about 98.5 percent beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Relief Fund, News18 has reported citing an RTI reply.
According to Hyderabad-based anti-corruption activist Vijay Gopal, who had filed the RTI, the reply has revealed that the state government has beneficiary details recorded for only 182 cheques it issued, amounting to Rs 1.69 crore.
The government has, so far, distributed Rs 86.6 crore to people across the state, clearing 12,462 cheques for the disbursal of funds in the period between June 2014 and August 2015.
TDP is reviving Congress which has become weak: KCR’s daughter
TRS MP and daughter of caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha slammed Congress and TDP for coming together (as part of "grand alliance" also comprising CPI and TJS) for the elections as TDP was founded by late N T Rama Rao on anti-Congress plank.
TDP is reviving Congress which has become weak, she claimed.
Kavitha said TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana, who hails from Jagtial, would face defeat if he does not think on behalf of Telangana.
Congress has not done anything special for Telangana in the last 60 years, she alleged.
She also alleged that TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was creating hurdles for development of Telangana, according to a PTI report. Kavitha was speaking at a party meeting at Jagtial near Karimnagar.
Congress close to clinching seat-sharing formula
Congress is likely to contest in 90 constituencies, leaving the remaining 29 seats to its alliance partners – Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) -- in the upcoming elections, according to a PTI report.
Discussions were at an advanced stage under which the TDP had been offered 15 seats, the TJS were offered nine and the CPI five.
TRS attacked ‘Prajakutami’ to divert people's attention: Congress’ Uttam Kumar Reddy
Telangana Congress Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said the ruling TRS should speak about the achievements of its government in the last four years rather than diverting people's attention through criticism on Congress-TDP alliance, called ‘Prajakutami’.
Alleging that the people questioned TRS leaders during election campaign, he said the TRS attacked the Congress-TDP alliance to divert their attention.
Key dates
Date of issue of gazette notification: November 12
Last date of nominations: November 19
Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 20
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 22
Polling date: December 7
Telangana voting, counting dates
The state will head for polls, in a single phase, on December 7 to elect a new legislative assembly.
Counting of votes will happen on December 11 along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.
Welcome to the LIVE blog for the 2018 Telangana Assembly Elections. This blog will track the poll campaign in the state.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is hoping to retain power in India’s newest state.
KCR is facing a challenge from a Congress-Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alliance. The assembly polls in Telangana were scheduled to be held along with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, TRS dissolved the Assembly in September, seeking early polls in the state.
Stay tuned for latest election-related updates from Telangana.