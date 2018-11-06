Telangana Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Grand alliance has come together just to defeat TRS, says KT Rama Rao

Grand alliance has come together just to defeat TRS, says KT Rama Rao

The ruling TRS in Telangana kept up its attack on the proposed "grand alliance" of opposition parties for the December 7 assembly elections, alleging that they have come together with the sole aim of defeating it.

The 'grand alliance' comprises the Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti.

TRS leader and minister in the caretaker government, KT Rama Rao alleged that these parties had sought to release separate policy documents for the elections, but came together to fight the polls jointly to defeat TRS.

Read more