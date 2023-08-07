Telangana announces welfare initiatives for weavers on National Handloom Day

The Telangana government on August 7 announced a slew of welfare measures for the weavers' community on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

Telangana Minister for Handlooms and Textiles K T Rama Rao announced the new initiatives, besides increasing the ex-gratia for Telangana State Handloom Weavers' Cooperative Society Ltd (TESCO) members, an official release said.

In addition, the Pochampally Handloom Park near here will be revived by the state government, he said.

Rama Rao laid the foundation stones for a Handlooms Convention Centre and a Handloom and Handicraft Museum at Uppal Bhagayath here.

The museum aims to preserve the rich history of handlooms, showcasing the tools utilised in this craft since ancient times and ensuring that the legacy is passed on to forthcoming generations.

The Handlooms Convention Centre is designed to host gatherings for handloom buyers and sellers, as well as Research and Development and other conferences.

Under the Telangana Chenetha Maggam Scheme, all existing pit looms will be replaced with frame looms, the release said, adding that with a budget of Rs 40.50 crore, each loom will be replaced at a cost of Rs 38,000.