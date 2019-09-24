App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs meet; discuss linking Godavari, Krishna rivers and other issues

Rao and Jagan Mohan Reddy held talks for severalhours at the former's officialresidence here on transferring Godavari river water to Krishna, and other issues concerning the two states, a releasefrom Rao's office said late on Monday night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@trspartyonline
Image: Twitter/@trspartyonline

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to link Godavari and Krishna rivers with least possible land acquisition.

Rao and Jagan Mohan Reddy held talks for severalhours at the former's officialresidence here on transferring Godavari river water to Krishna, and other issues concerning the two states, a releasefrom Rao's office said late on Monday night.

They deliberated on issues like how and from where the Godavari water is to be transferredto Krishna and how it wouldbe beneficial to both the states, it said.

The two Chief Ministers decided to adopt a give and take approach, it said. Rao requested the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster to provide training to 4,000 policemen as the Telangana government is recruiting as many as 18,000 policemen at one go. Jagan Mohan Reddy responded positively to the request (to train 4,000 among the 18,000) , the release said.

Other issues concerning both the states have also been discussed in the meeting, it added.

The two Chief Ministers had earlier decided to share Godavari river water for the benefit of both the states.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 08:34 am

tags #India #Politics

