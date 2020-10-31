Tejashwi Yadav cannot even spell 'Cabinet' but criticises engineer Nitish Kumar: Union minister Ashwini Choubey

Taking a dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on October 31, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said the Opposition's chief ministerial face "cannot even write the spelling of Cabinet" but is criticising CM Nitish Kumar, who is an engineer by qualification.

"That person who doesn't understand the issue and couldn't even clear class 10th exam is criticising Nitish Kumar who is a qualified engineer. He cannot even write the spelling of Cabinet," Choubey said, according to news channel NDTV.

"His father's first cabinet decision promised that one lakh jobs will be provided but he collected money from them and the applications for the jobs are still there in the dustbin," the minister said while referring to Yadav's father, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"The people of Congress-RJD alliance are Gappu and Pappu will only give ‘lappu’ that means making false tall promises and people should be aware," Choubey added.

In the three-phase election -- October 28, November 3 and November 7 -- RJD is leading the Mahagathbandhan, contesting 144 seats, followed by the Congress which is fighting on 70 seats, CPI(ML) 19 seats, CPI (six) and CPI(M) four seats. Bihar has a 243-member Assembly. The RJD had won 81 seats in 2015 while the Congress bagged 27.

Tejashwi has been criticising the Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar over the issue of jobs, and has said that providing jobs to unemployed youth would be a top priority for him if he wins the Bihar Assembly polls.