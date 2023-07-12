Tejashwi breaks silence in land-for-jobs scam, fumes at BJP for 'creating uproar'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet filed on July 3, 2023 names leader Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, among the 17 accused.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on July 12 broke silence on a chargesheet filed against him in the alleged land-for-jobs scam case, saying that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were only creating an uproar, and not concerned about the state’s development.

“The chargesheet was filed against me in 2017. What happened in the last six years, only God knows! Now BJP leaders are against my position as deputy chief minister. But why didn’t they protest when I was taking the oath?” Tejashwi said.

He alleged that the legislatures of the opposition BJP come to the Assembly only to raise issues that have no relevance and do not play a positive role in Bihar’s development.

“During this session when we are coming to address the public issues and ensure that people are benefited, BJP MLAs are bringing up issues that won’t benefit the people. They're only creating an uproar,” Tejaswhi said.

The monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly began on July 11 and lasted till 2pm amid protests by BJP legislators, demanding resignation of Tejaswhi Yadav following the CBI chargesheet against him in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

The BJP MLAs also entered the Well of the House following which the session was adjourned. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet filed on July 3 names leader Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, among 17 accused.

The charges are related to the scam that allegedly took place during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as railway minister in the UPA-1 government between 2004 and 2009.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too has not spoken on the issue. He is now working on an opposition league against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.