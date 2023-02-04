English
    Technology can help achieve goal of ease of living: Yogi Adityanath

    He was speaking at the inauguration of a VFS Global Visa Application Centre here. With the launch of this centre, the facility to complete the visa application process for 10 countries — Austria, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Estonia, Hungary, Portugal, Germany, Italy and Saudi Arabia — will be available in Lucknow.

    PTI
    February 04, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST
    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

    Technology can help in achieving not only the goal of ease of doing business but also ease of living, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

    He was speaking at the inauguration of a VFS Global Visa Application Centre here. With the launch of this centre, the facility to complete the visa application process for 10 countries — Austria, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Estonia, Hungary, Portugal, Germany, Italy and Saudi Arabia — will be available in Lucknow.

    ”The inauguration of the VFS centre in Lucknow a week before the Global Investors Summit is an opportunity not only for the residents of Lucknow but also for the people of Uttar Pradesh,” Adityanath said.

    With the launch of this centre, applying for visas to 10 countries will become much easier for the residents of the state, he said.”By using technology in today’s time, we can achieve the goal of not only ease of doing business but also ease of living. If a little effort is made in this direction, the goals can be achieved,” he added.