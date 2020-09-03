‘Team Rahul’ rises quietly amid Congress churn

With the Congress in a flux and clamour growing for change within India’s Grand old Party, what remains unmissable is the rise of the young turks in ‘Team Rahul’ to key positions.

The most recent example, several leaders Moneycontrol spoke to said, came in the aftermath of 23 senior party leaders writing an open letter of dissent on the prevailing state of affairs in the party to interim president Sonia Gandhi. While the letter came up for discussion at the Congress Working Committee on August 24, just days later, on August 27, Lok Sabha MPs Gaurav Gogoi (37) and Ravneet Singh Bittu (44) were appointed deputy leader and whip, respectively.

Within the party, this has fuelled speculation on whether older, experienced hands such as Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tiwari had been overlooked for having signed the letter.

The party also announced a 10-member parliamentary committee with five members of each House, where Gogoi, Bittu, floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, chief whip K Suresh, Manickam Tagore and Rajya Sabha MP and party general secretary KC Venugopal found space alongside senior leader Jairam Ramesh, Rajya Sabha leader of opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, deputy leader of opposition Anand Sharma and party treasurer Ahmed Patel.

Getting set for a comeback?

Party insiders say the fact that members of ‘Team Rahul’ are increasingly making their presence felt in the party’s affairs can be read as laying the groundwork for his return as party chief. Be it the presence of Venugopal in key decisions, the criticism Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Satav voiced towards UPA-II ministers in a meeting of Rajya Sabha members last month, or the recent elevation of Lok Sabha MPs Tagore, Bittu and Gogoi to key parliamentary positions — even as Sonia decided to continue as interim president — it is Rahul’s close aides who are increasingly in the limelight.

Several leaders that Moneycontrol spoke to on either side of the aisle also pointed out that contrary to popular perception, his team has not just dynasts but also leaders who made it on their own. Leaders such as Satav, whose mother is former Maharashtra minister Rajnitai Satav, and Gogoi, whose father is former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, share space with leaders such as Venugopal and Tagore.

A former MP, perceived to be close to Rahul, said that what stands out among the leaders is their unflinching loyalty to Gandhi. “After his resignation over the Lok Sabha debacle, many considered close to him faced confusion over where he is headed next. That is now being laid to rest — it is no longer a matter of speculation that he is here to stay, and so are they.”

The key men

Among key leaders on Rahul’s side is Venugopal, whose rise to the position of party general secretary caught many by surprise. Venugopal chose to not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and his seat, Alappuzha, was one of the five in Kerala that the party could not clinch. When he was named one of the party’s Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan in July this year, the leader cited above said it led to whispers from North Indian leaders wondering if one of their own would be accommodated in a State like Kerala.

That said, Venugopal has made himself visible in the recent crisis in Rajasthan, attempting to quell a crisis between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting last month, a day after the contents of the dissent letter were made public, Venugopal worked the phone lines with other leaders rallying support for the Gandhis, two State presidents said. Both presidents then decided to publicly show their support.

Gogoi, too, has his hands full as in-charge of the West Bengal unit ahead of the assembly elections next year and also as the party’s deputy leader. Satav, who made an impression on Rahul through his work in Gujarat, was also vocal in his support for him at the CWC meeting. He made it to the Rajya Sabha early this year.

These leaders are in addition to Rahul’s personal aides — Kanishka Singh, KB Byju and K Raju, among others. His strategic advisor, Sachin Rao, who was last year appointed as in-charge of training and Congress Sandesh, is one of the rare cases of a secretary making it to the party’s CWC.

Lesser known names include the party’s Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh, who is touted to have unfettered access to Rahul, AICC secretary of the party treasury Vijendra Singhla, and former Mandsaur MP Meenakshi Natarajan.

‘A man you can differ with’

A party MP, holding a key position, insisted that Rahul “is the only Opposition left in the country. A single tweet from him elicits reactions from two union ministers within minutes. This happens only because the BJP is scared of him,” said the MP.

The MP said his allegiance is largely because of Rahul’s “insistence on listening to different viewpoints”.

“He is a man you can differ with; we have had conversations where we have told him his position might not work and he listens. The misconception among leaders has come about because he is not a man who promises party positions to anyone. People want rewards, and he does not promise any,” said the MP.

As an example of this, the MP spoke of a case where ahead of a key election, a young leader urged an alliance partner to put in a word for him with Rahul. “Rahul was impressed with the man, but this act angered him. Why did he need to ask an alliance partner for a favour from me, he had said then,” said the MP.

Yesterday, once more?

The Congress’s flux at the moment mirrors one that the party faced in the 1980s, with Rajiv Gandhi at the helm. In the 1988 AICC session in Maraimalai Nagar near what was then Madras, several established party leaders made way for new ones to herald what party leaders called the “Rajiv Era”. Incidentally, one of the dissenters now — Ghulam Nabi Azad — was a member of a troika with sudden clout. Sitaram Kesri and Vasudev Pannicker were the other two.

Leaders such as RL Bhatia, Najma Heptullah, Nawal Kishore Sharma, KC Pant and J Vengala Rao had made way for younger turks, including Santosh Mohan Dev, P Chidambaram and Natwar Singh.

A young party leader, however, rued that unlike Rajiv’s team, Team Rahul is bereft of the intellectual heft those leaders brought to the table. “The leaders then had great communication capacities, key administrative expertise and held forth on important matters,” the leader said.

Rahul’s preference remains leaders who have honed their skills through the Youth Congress or National Students’ Union of India route. Party leaders say that the Youth Congress has been asked to focus keenly on the issues of unemployment and job losses, indicating that this could be Rahul’s, and the Congress’s, war cry in the times ahead.

However, another party MP feared that unless the Congress’s present idea of politicking changes, 2024 will be a tough trudge. “The party is in terminal decline, and we no longer appeal to Hindi India or as an alternative to the BJP, who manage to win 80 percent of the seats with just 30 percent of the votes. No one remembers Congress’s contribution of the computer age, let alone its part in the freedom struggle,” the leader said.

The party’s seeming inactivity ahead of the Bihar elections, the leader said, is an example of how things are. “Politics is about winning elections, and without political activity or internal debate, where does a leader like me go from here?”

Amrita Madhukalya is a Delhi-based reporter who writes on politics and policy