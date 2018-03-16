App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 16, 2018 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TDP’s exit reduces NDA MP count to 315 in Lok Sabha

Without TDP’s Members of Parliament, the ruling NDA’s number has been reduced to 315 in the Lok Sabha. However, it remains stable and well above the 272-mark.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday announced that it has broken its ties with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and exited from the alliance at the Centre.

The announcement was made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu in a teleconference with the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs).

TDP had also planned to move a motion of no-confidence today in the Lok Sabha, but the Speaker adjourned the House until Monday.

How the numbers are stacked

