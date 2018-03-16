TDP’s exit reduces NDA MP count to 315 in Lok Sabha

N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday announced that it has broken its ties with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and exited from the alliance at the Centre.

The announcement was made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu in a teleconference with the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs).

TDP had also planned to move a motion of no-confidence today in the Lok Sabha, but the Speaker adjourned the House until Monday.

How the numbers are stacked

TDP’s exit comes as a major jolt to the BJP-led alliance as it was the third largest party in the NDA after BJP and Shiv Sena.

The TDP had fought the 2014 Lok Sabha elections along with the BJP and had 16 MPs in the lower house of the Parliament.

Two of TDP’s MPs — Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Choudhary — were in the Narendra Modi Cabinet from 2014 until earlier this month, when they stepped down from the Council of Ministers after the Centre refused to grant special status to the state of Andhra Pradesh, which had been ‘promised’ to them earlier.

Now, without the TDP’s 16 MPs, the total number of MPs under the ruling alliance has come down to 315. Though the BJP-led alliance is still stable as the half-way mark is 272 in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, TDP has six MPs.

TDP’s regional rival Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSR Congress), led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has five MPs in the lower house and two MPs in the upper house of the Parliament.