TDP seeks support for trust vote: Here’s all you need to know

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is seeking support of non-BJP and non-Congress parties ahead of the Parliament’s monsoon session for moving a no-confidence motion against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

According to reports, TDP MP delegations are expected to meet party leaders of Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (Secular), over the next few day.

The MPs are expected to hand over letters by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, seeking support for TDP's no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led government.

On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Shiv Sena however gave a cold shoulder to TDP's Lok Sabha floor leader Thota Narasimham and MP P Ravindra Babu, who were expecting to meet party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the Sena is particularly unhappy about TDP's Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who was the Union Minister for Civil Aviation when one of their Lok Sabha MPs, Ravindra Gaikwad, was put on the no-fly list after a brawl with an Air India staffer.

About the trust vote

TDP has been citing non-fulfilment of promises made by the Centre towards Andhra Pradesh, including the special category status as a reason to bring in the motion of no-confidence. Their rival YSR Congress, led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has been protesting for special category status for the state.

In March, the Naidu-led party walked out of the NDA after months of tension with the BJP over the issue.

Trust vote earlier

Naidu-led TDP had tried to move the motion of no-confidence against the NDA government in March during the second leg of the Budget session, after Reddy's YSRC sent a similar notice.

However, the two motions could not be taken up due to repeated adjournments in the Lower House of Parliament.

How parties planned to support earlier

Four parties — TDP, YSR Congress, Congress and CPM (M) — had moved a motion of no-confidence against the NDA government.

The Opposition had the requisite 50 members to move the motion but did not have the numbers to pass it during the second leg of the Budget session.

Even then, the Sena had said it would abstain if a trust vote takes place. The AIADMK, with 37 MPs in the Lok Sabha, had not openly declared their voting position.

The Telugu Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) had said it would not support the motion. However, it did not say it would vote in favour of the NDA.

The Janata Parivar parties were likely to vote against the government except for Janata Dal (Secular), who had not cleared their stand. SP and BSP were expected to vote against NDA along with Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

The monsoon session of Parliament is slated to commence on Wednesday.