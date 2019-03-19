App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TDP releases 3rd list of candidates for Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls

The party has now announced candidates for all 175 Assembly seats, for the April 11 state elections.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on March 19 released its third list of candidates for the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The N Chandrababu Naidu-led party announced names of 36 candidates for the Assembly polls, thereby declaring names for all 175 assembly seats.

Andhra Pradesh will head for voting in the Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly election, in a single phase, on April 11.

TDP had announced its first and second list of candidates on March 15 and March 17, respectively. It featured the names of party chief Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh.

Naidu will be contesting the Assembly polls for the seventh time from Kuppam in his native Chittoor district. His son Lokesh will be fighting his first electoral battle from Mangalagiri constituency in the Amravati capital region.

Few names from the first list were replaced in the third list, it seems.

After Adala Prabhakar Reddy severed ties with the TDP, Abdul Azeez has now been named from Nellore Rural assembly seat. Sriram Malyadri has been replaced by Tenali Sravan Kumar in the Tadikonda seat.

The party, on March 19, also released the names of 25 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The list figured names of prominent leaders such as former union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Galla Jayadev. Raju and Galla will contest from Vizianagaram and Guntur, respectively. Kesineni Srinivas and N Sivaprasad will fight from Vijayawada and Chittoor, respectively.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 11:11 am

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #TDP

