Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

TDP moves privilege motion against PM Modi for 'lying' on Andhra special status in house

TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has asked his MPs to move the privilige motion directly accusing PM Modi for lying in the House.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

After last week's no-confidence motion, the Telugu Desam Party is now planning to move a privilege motion against the Prime and Finance Minister for misleading the House on the issue of special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

In March, the TDP quit the NDA following the Centre’s refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi, in reply to no-confidence motion debate against his government, had quoted 14th Finance Commission to express his inability to grant special category status to Andhra.

First Published on Jul 25, 2018 10:59 am

