you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2018 07:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

TDP likens Narendra Modi to 'anaconda'; BJP calls Chandrababu Naidu 'king of corruption'

Reacting to the comments, the state BJP said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was the "king of corruption" and fears that his alleged corruption would be exposed now

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Having firmed up its ties with the Congress two days ago, the ruling Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an "anaconda" who has been "swallowing" national institutions.

In a statement, TDP politburo member and state Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu asked if there was a "bigger anaconda" than Modi.

"He (Modi) has been swallowing institutions like CBI, RBI and others. How could he be a saviour," Ramakrishnudu wondered.

Reacting to the comments, the state BJP said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was the "king of corruption" and fears that his alleged corruption would be exposed now.

However, Ramakrishnudu said the TDP's immediate duty is to save the country from the BJP.

The veteran leader said everyone has a primary responsibility to protect the country, democracy and constitutional values in the prevailing situation.

He lashed out at the opposition YSR Congress and Jana Sena, saying they hankered only for power and did not have any national responsibility.

"Those two parties are, hence, supporting Modi who has been destroying national institutions and democracy," he added.

State BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana said: "N Chandrababu Naidu is the king of corruption and will stoop to any level. The man who passed a resolution in the NDA meeting in 2017, that Modi should become prime minister again is now trying to portray the latter as a culprit".

"All corrupt leaders have formed a group and Chandrababu hastily ran into it. But it will not be possible if they try to loot the country in the garb of politics," he said.

Chandrababu was scared that his corrupt history would be exposed and hence befriended the Congress, he added.
First Published on Nov 3, 2018 07:05 pm

tags #India #Politics

