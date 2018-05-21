App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 21, 2018 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu likely to attend Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony

Naidu's cabinet colleagues have suggested that he attend the ceremony given his closeness to former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, a statement from the party said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Apparently unfazed by speculation that his Telugu Desam Party may join hands with the Congress in future, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to attend the swearing-in of H D Kumaraswamy as the chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday.

Naidu's cabinet colleagues have suggested that he attend the ceremony given his closeness to former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, a statement from the party said.

The TDP chief discussed the issue with ministers though teleconference. He said Kumaraswamy had invited him for the function.

"The ministers told Naidu that he should take part in the swearing-in ceremony as it will send the right signals... and he has responded positively," the TDP statement said.

The statement said the ministers mentioned the close ties TDP had with JD(S) and Naidu's role in making Deve Gowda the prime minister in 1997.

tags #Chandrababu Naidu #India #Kumaraswamy #Politics #Telugu Desam Party

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.