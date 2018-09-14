TDP calls for protests after court issues arrest warrant against Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has called for protests across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after a court in Nanded district of Maharashtra issued an arrest warrant against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and 13 others in connection with a case dating back to July 2010.

The Judicial Magistrate (First Class) NR Gajbhiye has directed the police to arrest all the accused and produce them in court by September 21, The Indian Express has reported.

In response to the issuance of the arrest warrant against him, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said he did nothing wrong. Addressing a public meeting at Sunnipenta in Kurnool district on September 14, he said: "What I did eight years ago was only to protect the north Telangana region and ensure no damage happened to Telugu people due to the construction of the Babli project... We will think what to do about the police case (and the arrest warrant)."

He said the Maharashtra police deliberately arrested him and other TDP leaders on the (then united AP) border when they went to protest against the Babli construction. "I told the police then itself that I did nothing wrong and they could do whatever they wanted. At one point, they said they have filed cases and later said no cases. They then forcibly brought us back in a special flight to Hyderabad. And now they (Maharashtra police) are saying notices and arrest warrants have been issued," Naidu said.

TDP leaders have termed this move political vendetta by the BJP. “This is nothing but a conspiracy by the BJP to intimidate TDP. The BJP is afraid of the alliance that TDP is forming in Telangana and the arrest warrant, which had expired, has been renewed to intimidate us,” Telangana TDP president L Ramana was quoted as saying by the paper.

Meanwhile, BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president K Lakshminarayana has said, “There is no BJP or Centre hand behind the warrants. To our information, the case has been going on since 2016. Some TDP leaders attended the court. Because Naidu did not attend 22 times, the non-bailable warrants are issued”, Mumbai Mirror has reported.

Naidu’s son N Lokesh, who is also the Information Technology minister in his father’s cabinet, said Naidu and the other TDP leaders will appear in court.

What is the case against Naidu and the other TDP leaders?

On July 18, 2010, around 40 TDP leaders led by Chandrababu Naidu had crossed over from Telangana to Maharashtra to stage a protest at Babli barrage in Nanded district. At that time, these TDP leaders were in the Opposition in undivided Andhra Pradesh. They were protesting against constructing a dam over Godavari river as the water flow to downstream areas in Telangana would be affected.

Nanded MP Bhaskarrao Khatgaonkar and Nanded MLA Omprakash Pokarna had vehemently opposed the protest and demanded strict action against the TDP leaders.

As a result, they were arrested by the Nanded police and lodged in a Pune jail. They were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to criminal intimidation, criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, among others.

Naidu was sent back on a flight while the others were told to leave the same evening.

Why have arrest warrants been issued now?

The arrest warrant was issued by the Dharmabad court on July 5, to be executed by August 16. Recently, a Nanded resident moved the court saying no action was taken on the previous arrest warrant. Hence, another warrant was issued for September 21.

Who all were indicted in the case?

TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, state water resources minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, social welfare minister N Anand Babu and former MLA G Kamalakar (who subsequently joined TRS) were among those booked in the case.