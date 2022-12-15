 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tawang clash: Country stands with govt, Centre must take opposition into confidence, says Sachin Pilot

Dec 15, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST

"The statement of the central government has come five days after the incident. It says the same things that have come in the media. The central government should discuss this issue by taking the opposition into confidence," Sachin Pilot told reporters here.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said the entire country stands with the government on Chinese aggression on the border but the Centre must take the opposition into confidence.

He also reiterated the demand of granting national project status to the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and asked the Centre to refrain from doing politics on it.

He said every citizen of the country is standing with the Indian Army and the government.

"The whole country stands with the government. But how will we move forward without bringing transparency? The central government should discuss the issue with truthfulness," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a statement to Parliament, said Chinese troops tried to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9, but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat with its "firm and resolute" response.