Tawang clash: Country stands with govt, Centre must take opposition into confidence, says Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said the entire country stands with the government on Chinese aggression on the border but the Centre must take the opposition into confidence.

He also reiterated the demand of granting national project status to the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and asked the Centre to refrain from doing politics on it.

"The statement of the central government has come five days after the incident. It says the same things that have come in the media. The central government should discuss this issue by taking the opposition into confidence," Pilot told reporters here.

He said every citizen of the country is standing with the Indian Army and the government.

"The whole country stands with the government. But how will we move forward without bringing transparency? The central government should discuss the issue with truthfulness," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a statement to Parliament, said Chinese troops tried to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9, but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat with its "firm and resolute" response.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister further said during election rallies in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice announced that ERCP would be declared a national project but now the central government is not cooperating.

"In this, the bad intention of the central government comes to the fore," Pilot said.

"Politics should not be done on this and the central government should declare it a national project," he added.

The ERCP will provide drinking and irrigation water to 13 districts in eastern Rajasthan.

Regarding Bharat Jodo Yatra, Pilot said people are joining the march with enthusiasm and energy and party leader Rahul Gandhi is talking to people on all issues like rising inflation, corruption and unemployment in the country.

"The yatra is getting unexpected support from the people in Rajasthan," he said.