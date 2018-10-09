App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Targeting migrant labourers completely wrong, says Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat violence

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said targeting of migrant workers in Gujarat is "completely wrong" and he is totally against it. Taking to Twitter, he said the root cause of violence in Gujarat is the closure of factories and unemployment there due to which both the system and the economy are reeling.

"There is nothing more frightening than poverty. The root cause of the violence in Gujarat is the closed down factories and unemployment there. Both the system and that economy are reeling.

"Making migrant labour their target is completely wrong. I stand totally against it," he said in Hindi on Twitter.

Attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants started after alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl. The violence has led to exodus of migrant workers which prompted the state government on Monday to make an appeal for their return.

The state government has deployed additional security forces in industrial areas in Gujarat for the safety of migrants.

It said 431 people have been arrested and 56 FIRs registered in connection with the attacks on Hindi-speaking people.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 08:42 am

tags #Congress #Gujarat Violence #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

