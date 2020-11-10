Tarapur Election Result LIVE Updates: JDU's Mewa Lal Choudhary leads against RJD's Divya Prakash

The counting is underway after voting in the three-phase assembly election in Bihar concluded on November 7 as candidates from NDA, grand alliance and LJP contested for 243 assembly constituencies.

In 2020, RJD's Divya Prakash, the daughter of former Union minister Jay Prakash Yadav, is contesting against Mewa Lal Choudhary of the JD(U) in Tarapur assembly constituency of Bihar. One of the youngest RJD candiadate, Divya Prakash is contesting elections for the first time. According to the latest Election Commisssion trends, Mewa Lal Choudhary is leading over RJD's Prakash.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, M L Choudhary of JDU won in this seat by defeating Sakuni Choudhary of HAMS by a margin of 11,947 votes which was 7.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 43.62% in 2015 in the seat.

Most exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggest that Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.