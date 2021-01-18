MARKET NEWS

Tandav controversy | Delete objectionable scenes from Amazon Prime's web series, let peace prevail, says Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati said the scenes of Tandav that have given rise to the controversy and triggered protests, must be removed to maintain peace and harmony in the nation.

January 18, 2021 / 08:00 PM IST
'Tandav', starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on January 15. (Image: Twitter/@aliabbaszafar)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati became the latest to join the rhetoric against Amazon Prime India’s latest political drama series ‘Tandav’. On January 18, the BSP leader sought the removal of the scenes that mock Hindu Gods.

The web series featuring Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia among a host of other leading Bollywood actors, has a scene featuring actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, which several politicians have raised their voice against, stating it hurts Hindu sentiments.

Tandav controversy | FIR against makers of Amazon Prime web series for allegedly hurting religious sentiments


Mayawati said the scenes of Tandav that have given rise to the controversy and triggered protests, must be removed to maintain peace and harmony in the nation.

She tweeted: “People have protested against some scenes of the web series Tandav stating it hurts religious and ethnic sentiments. In that respect, it would be appropriate to take down the objectionable scenes so that peace and harmony prevails in the country.”
While Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam has lodged a complaint against the makers of the web series at Mumbai’s Ghatkopar police station, BJP leader Manoj Kotak has sought directions from Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar to ban Tandav. The I&B Ministry has summoned Amazon Prime India officials to discuss the issue.
