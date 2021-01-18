Tandav controversy | Delete objectionable scenes from Amazon Prime's web series, let peace prevail, says Mayawati

'Tandav', starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on January 15. (Image: Twitter/@aliabbaszafar)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati became the latest to join the rhetoric against Amazon Prime India’s latest political drama series ‘Tandav’. On January 18, the BSP leader sought the removal of the scenes that mock Hindu Gods.

The web series featuring Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia among a host of other leading Bollywood actors, has a scene featuring actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, which several politicians have raised their voice against, stating it hurts Hindu sentiments.

Mayawati said the scenes of Tandav that have given rise to the controversy and triggered protests, must be removed to maintain peace and harmony in the nation.



’ताण्डव’ वेब सीरीज में धार्मिक व जातीय आदि भावना को आहत करने वाले कुछ दृश्यों को लेकर विरोध दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं, जिसके सम्बंध में जो भी आपत्तिजनक है उन्हें हटा दिया जाना उचित होगा ताकि देश में कहीं भी शान्ति, सौहार्द व आपसी भाईचारे का वातावरण खराब न हो।

— Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 18, 2021