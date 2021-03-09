English
Tamil Nadu polls | Kamal Haasan's party to contest from 154 assembly segments

MNM inked an agreement with actor-politician Sarathkumar's All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi and Indiya Jananayaka Katchi to jointly fight the polls. According to the understanding reached late last night, AISMK and IJK would contest from 40 seats each.

PTI
March 09, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
Kamal Haasan (PTI)

Actor politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam has finalised a seat sharing pact with two of its allies for the April 6 Assembly polls and it is set to contest from 154 segments out of the 234 constituencies.

MNM inked an agreement with actor-politician Sarathkumar's All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi and Indiya Jananayaka Katchi to jointly fight the polls.

According to the understanding reached late last night, AISMK and IJK would contest from 40 seats each.

The primary goal was to contest polls in alliance with a "promise for change and emerge victorious to form the government," the agreement said.

The parties have committed to the common goal of transforming Tamil Nadu by fulfilling the long pending aspirations of the people, the pact said.
PTI
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Tamil Nadu #Tamil Nadu Election 2021
first published: Mar 9, 2021 12:47 pm

