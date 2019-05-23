Tamil Nadu has its own political DNA. And it’s on full display

G Babu Jayakumar

Bucking the national trend, Tamil Nadu, along with its neighbour Kerala, charted its own course in the 2019 general elections. The state handed out an overwhelming defeat to the BJP-led alliance that was leading in just two of the 39 seats (including Puducherry) at the time of publishing.

The pro-DMK wave swept away the electoral fortunes of BJP leaders such as H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan, C P Radhakrishnan and Tamilisai Soundararajan, besides PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss, like a tsunami. That left the AIADMK reeling under a defeat that revealed the lack of people’s confidence in the party, which captured power in the state in 2016 with the late J Jayalalithaa at the helm of affairs.

The DMK-led coalition’s winning trend that began with the counting of postal votes continued through the day, making it evident that the Tamil Nadu’s DNA is different from the rest of India and has its own political aspirations. It also revealed a harsh truth about the binary view the state collectively has when it comes to electing their representatives. Only the DMK or the AIADMK seems to be the state’s dominant political mantra.

Every other player fell by the wayside. Actor Kamal Haasan, who launched his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) after the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2017 and hitched it to the electoral bandwagon, actor Seeman, whose Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has been professing a sort of chauvinistic Tamil nationalism for quite some time, and T T V Dinkaran, claiming to be the real inheritor of legacy of Jaya with his breakaway group Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) lost the plot.

As a clear picture emerged, it was clear that the DMK is the winner and the AIADMK the loser while others just ran the race with no clear distinction on who came third, fourth and fifth. Another party that was totally vanquished was Vijaykanth’s Desiya Muropoku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), whose candidates lost miserably in all the four seats that they had wrested from the AIADMK after a protracted negotiation. That included the brother-in-law and party top honcho Sudheesh, who contested in Kallakurichi constituency.

Even the PMK that suddenly allied with the AIADMK, abruptly stopping its prolonged attack on the party and its leaders, could not keep up with the DMK front’s surge, though the sitting MP from Dharmapuri kept hustling up the chart during the initial rounds and then plunging into the losers’ gallery.

What, however, came as a surprise for many was the abysmally poor performance of the AMMK that was expected to split the AIADMK votes. Its candidates, who contested in all the constituencies, could not come close to even the losing AIADMK alliance nominees in terms of votes polled. In fact, in Tiruchi constituency, the city’s former mayor and a member of the erstwhile royal family, Sarubala Thondaiman, was expected to give a tough fight to Congress candidate S Thirunavukarasar, but could not poll votes closer to what an unknown DMDK candidate, who came second, could.

Not only did Tamil Nadu contribute profusely to the Congress kitty – nine MPs, with only EVKS Elangovan trailing AIADMK’s P Ravindranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam – it is also the biggest contributor to the Red marquee. All the four seats allotted, two each to the CPI and the CPI (M), by the DMK have been won by the respective candidates.

So, when the traditional Communist bastions like West Bengal, Kerala and Tripura failed to send their nominees to the Lok Sabha, Tamil Nadu has done its bit to keep the Red flag fly high in Parliament. Interestingly, the Communists in Tamil Nadu had been vocal critics of the DMK, with whose support they have now won the seats.

Also, this election results indicated that DMK President M K Stalin has emerged as the top political leader in the state. For, as it was repeatedly pointed out during the hustings, this was the first election that the state faced without any tall leader like M Karunanidhi, who passed away in August 2018, or Jayalalithaa. It was Stalin who spearheaded the DMK alliance’s campaign.

However, the results of the by-elections to the 22 Assembly seats show that the AIADMK, under E Palanisamy and Panneerselvam, has its share of supporters among the people. For, if the DMK had captured the 22 Assembly seats, Stalin could have become the chief minister immediately. Now, he may have to wait till 2021, unless there is yet another rebellion in the AIADMK.

