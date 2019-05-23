App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamil Nadu has its own political DNA. And it’s on full display

The southern state saw the DMK wave rising like a Tsunami that swept aside the political fortunes of state BJP bigwigs.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

G Babu Jayakumar

Bucking the national trend, Tamil Nadu, along with its neighbour Kerala, charted its own course in the 2019 general elections. The state handed out an overwhelming defeat to the BJP-led alliance that was leading in just two of the 39 seats (including Puducherry) at the time of publishing.

The pro-DMK wave swept away the electoral fortunes of BJP leaders such as H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan, C P Radhakrishnan and Tamilisai Soundararajan, besides PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss, like a tsunami. That left the AIADMK reeling under a defeat that revealed the lack of people’s confidence in the party, which captured power in the state in 2016 with the late J Jayalalithaa at the helm of affairs.

The DMK-led coalition’s winning trend that began with the counting of postal votes continued through the day, making it evident that the Tamil Nadu’s DNA is different from the rest of India and has its own political aspirations. It also revealed a harsh truth about the binary view the state collectively has when it comes to electing their representatives. Only the DMK or the AIADMK seems to be the state’s dominant political mantra.

related news

Every other player fell by the wayside. Actor Kamal Haasan, who launched his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) after the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2017 and hitched it to the electoral bandwagon, actor Seeman, whose Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has been professing a sort of chauvinistic Tamil nationalism for quite some time, and T T V Dinkaran, claiming to be the real inheritor of legacy of Jaya with his breakaway group Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) lost the plot.

As a clear picture emerged, it was clear that the DMK is the winner and the AIADMK the loser while others just ran the race with no clear distinction on who came third, fourth and fifth. Another party that was totally vanquished was Vijaykanth’s Desiya Muropoku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), whose candidates lost miserably in all the four seats that they had wrested from the AIADMK after a protracted negotiation. That included the brother-in-law and party top honcho Sudheesh, who contested in Kallakurichi constituency.

Even the PMK that suddenly allied with the AIADMK, abruptly stopping its prolonged attack on the party and its leaders, could not keep up with the DMK front’s surge, though the sitting MP from Dharmapuri kept hustling up the chart during the initial rounds and then plunging into the losers’ gallery.

What, however, came as a surprise for many was the abysmally poor performance of the AMMK that was expected to split the AIADMK votes. Its candidates, who contested in all the constituencies, could not come close to even the losing AIADMK alliance nominees in terms of votes polled. In fact, in Tiruchi constituency, the city’s former mayor and a member of the erstwhile royal family, Sarubala Thondaiman, was expected to give a tough fight to Congress candidate S Thirunavukarasar, but could not poll votes closer to what an unknown DMDK candidate, who came second, could.

Not only did Tamil Nadu contribute profusely to the Congress kitty – nine MPs, with only EVKS Elangovan trailing AIADMK’s P Ravindranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam – it is also the biggest contributor to the Red marquee. All the four seats allotted, two each to the CPI and the CPI (M), by the DMK have been won by the respective candidates.

So, when the traditional Communist bastions like West Bengal, Kerala and Tripura failed to send their nominees to the Lok Sabha, Tamil Nadu has done its bit to keep the Red flag fly high in Parliament. Interestingly, the Communists in Tamil Nadu had been vocal critics of the DMK, with whose support they have now won the seats.

Also, this election results indicated that DMK President M K Stalin has emerged as the top political leader in the state. For, as it was repeatedly pointed out during the hustings, this was the first election that the state faced without any tall leader like M Karunanidhi, who passed away in August 2018, or Jayalalithaa. It was Stalin who spearheaded the DMK alliance’s campaign.

However, the results of the by-elections to the 22 Assembly seats show that the AIADMK, under E Palanisamy and Panneerselvam, has its share of supporters among the people. For, if the DMK had captured the 22 Assembly seats, Stalin could have become the chief minister immediately. Now, he may have to wait till 2021, unless there is yet another rebellion in the AIADMK.

(G Babu Jayakumar is a Chennai-based senior journalist. Views expressed are personal.)

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #AIADMK #AMMK #BJP #Congress #DMDK #DMK #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #PMK #Tamil Nadu

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.